Cox, Hodgen, Roesner, Miller and Ring Re-Elected to ICMC Board

Source: Indiana Corn Marketing Council

All five Indiana Corn Marketing Council (ICMC) elections were unopposed. Earning re-election were Natasha Cox, Fowler, Ind.; Paul Hodgen, Cloverdale, Ind.; J.R. Roesner, Ferdinand, Ind.; Josh Miller, Anderson, Ind.; and David Ring, Huntingburg, Ind. Each will serve three-year terms.

During a quarterly board meeting earlier this week, Miller was elected president of the ICMC. Miller is also a board member of the U.S. Grains Council, which develops export markets for U.S. barley, corn, sorghum and related products including distiller’s dried grains with solubles and ethanol. Miller is an at-large representative on the board. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Management and an MBA from Indiana Wesleyan University.

Joining Miller on the ICMC executive committee are Roesner as vice president, Jacob Walker of Waterloo, Ind., as secretary, and Sarah Delbecq of Auburn, Ind., as treasurer. Hodgen will lead the Demand Committee, and the Supply Committee will be led by Ring. Both Miller and Hodgen are graduates of AgriInstitute, which is an Indiana agriculture leadership program.

Cox will return to represent District 1 in northwestern Indiana. She and her husband, Brent, farm corn and soybeans in Benton County near Fowler, Ind. Cox earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics from Purdue University in 2004. Although they began farming in 2004, Cox and her husband are also busy with off-farm careers. “I serve as a regional vice president for Farm Credit Mid America, and my husband serves as a retail salesman for Wilson Trailer Sales of Indiana,” Cox added.

Hodgen represents District 4 in west-central Indiana. He grows corn and soybeans in rural Putnam County near Roachdale, Ind. The farm stretches from Putnam County and into Montgomery, Tippecanoe and Hendricks counties. Hodgen started farming in 2012 after working for Monsanto from 2008-2012. He earned a bachelor’s degree in agronomy and a master’s degree in soil science from Oklahoma State University. Hodgen earned a doctorate’s degree in agronomy and soil fertility from the University of Nebraska.

Roesner represents District 7 in southwestern Indiana. He farms with his brothers, William and Eric Roesner, in Dubois, Pike, Spencer and Warrick counties. The partnership produces corn, soybeans and wheat. They farm near Ferdinand, Ind. Roesner earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Purdue. Roesner also participated in programs with the National Corn Growers Association and the American Soybean Association. In addition, he completed the DuPont New Leaders program in 2014.

Ring is an at-large representative on the board. He raises corn, soybeans and wheat near Huntingburg, Ind. Ring began farming in 1963, and his farm stretches into Dubois, Spencer and Warrick counties in southern Indiana. Ring earned a bachelor’s degree in business education from Oakland City University and a master’s degree in economics from the University of Evansville. Ring is a past board member of the American Dairy Association of Indiana and an advisory board member for the Indiana State Department of Agriculture.