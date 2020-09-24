COVID-19 VS Season Allergies… How To Tell The Difference

With fall officially upon us, seasonal allergies become more prevalent with many across Northeast Indiana and the country. However as the country still combats the COVID-19 pandemic, many are wondering if it will be hard to tell this season the difference between COVID and said normal allergies.

Dr. Al Johnson, Doctor of Internal Medicine at Johnson Medical Associates in Dallas, Texas joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to discuss being able to tell the differences between the two.

