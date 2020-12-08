COVID-19 vaccinations could impact blood donations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): If you do decide to get one of the new COVID-19 vaccines, once they’re available to the general public, the type of shot you get could impact your ability to donate blood.

Zak Bernath of the American Red Cross in Fort Wayne tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 not all vaccine recipients will be able to donate right away:

“If you receive the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccination, there is no waiting period for eligibility for donating blood. If you receive the AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, there is a two-week wait period.”

That’s crucial info for a couple of reasons: first of all, the need for blood is still there despite the pandemic, and secondly, the Red Cross would also like you to donate your plasma – after you get your shot – to help hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

You can learn more and schedule a donation appointment through this link.