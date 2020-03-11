COVID-19 Patient attended Home & Garden Show but officials say risk is low

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Local health officials say that an individual diagnosed with COVID-19 attended the Fort Wayne Home & Garden show, however, officials are calling it a low-risk exposure.

According to our Partners in News at ABC-21, the patient was one of the first presumptive positive tests to come back in Indiana, but that the individual spent a limited amount of time at the show on February 27.

Memorial Coliseum general manager Randy Brown said his staff has been utilizing increased cleaning efforts and provided hand sanitizer stations at events since COVID-19 became more widespread issue earlier this year. People who have attended events at the Coliseum since Feb. 27 are not at increased risk of exposure.

Incubation for COVID-19 can run 14 days, and symptoms typically show up by Day 5. Health officials say it is most likely anyone infected from this particular exposure would already be exhibiting those symptoms.

The official incubation period ends Thursday.

The Department recommends the following to February 27 Fort Wayne Home and Garden Show visitors: