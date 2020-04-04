COVID-19 pandemic forces job cuts at Fort Wayne, Roanoke companies

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Two big local employers are both cutting jobs as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, designer purse and bag maker Vera Bradley – which had recently shifted to the production of protective medical equipment – has placed the majority of their store associates on unpaid leave. The company is also making pay cuts and reducing other expenses.

In addition, Group Delphi of Roanoke announced plans to layoff 54 workers at their facility. The marketing firm relies on trade shows and conventions, which have all been either canceled or postponed due to the spread of the virus.