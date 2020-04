INDIANA (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health has released the state’s latest COVID-19 numbers.

As of 10am today, there are 5,943 Hoosiers diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, with 203 deaths. That’s up 436 cases and 30 deaths from yesterday’s report.

The state says almost 31,000 people have been tested for the respiratory illness.

You can find more state data here. You can find comprehensive county data here.