NATIONWIDE (WOWO): A recall has been issued for a popular at-home COVID-19 test kit because it can give off false positive results.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says they are alerting consumers, caregivers, and healthcare personnel about certain lots of the Ellume COVID-19 Home Test due to a recently-identified manufacturing issue that indicates that a person has the coronavirus when they actually don’t.

Negative results don’t appear to be impacted by the issue.

You can find full recall details here.