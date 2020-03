The number of coronavirus cases in Indiana has gone up again, now standing at 981.

That’s up 336 from the 645 cases reported yesterday by the Indiana State Department of Health. 24 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory illness, up from 17 reported deaths yesterday.

6,936 people in Indiana have been tested.

As of 10am, there were 21 cases of COVID-19 in Allen County, with one reported death.