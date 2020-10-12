COVID-19 cases cause NACS school to close temporarily

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Northwest Allen County Schools is moving all students of one middle school to remote learning due to a series of COVID-19 cases.

The school district says Maple Creek Middle School will be on remote learning all this week, and extracurricular and after-school activities are canceled.

The Journal Gazette reports that the move was prompted due to an increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases at the school, with students from each grade level infected from multiple sources.

Teachers will be working on-site, and the school will get a deep cleaning before students are allowed to return.

North Adams Community Schools have also suspended all on-campus learning, at least through October 16th, due to continued COVID-19 cases.