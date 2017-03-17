Court records sealed in Amber Pasztor homicide case

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) _ Court records have been sealed in a homicide case against a Fort Wayne mother accused of smothering her two children.

Public defenders Clifford Williams and Peter Soldato requested the case’s records for Amber Pasztor be sealed, saying many of the Child Protective Services records released last month should’ve remained private. Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker agreed.

Circuit Judge Michael Christofeno ordered all records in the case sealed pending an April 25 hearing on whether the case should be made public again.

Attorneys say Pasztor’s chances of receiving a fair trial have been jeopardized by sensitive information released publicly and subsequent media attention.

Pasztor faces two counts of murder in the Sept. 26 killings of 7-year-old Liliana Hernandez and 6-year-old Rene Pasztor. The children were killed after being abducted from their custodial grandparents’ home.