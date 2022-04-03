Court: IU, Purdue Student Suits Seeking Refunds Can Proceed

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Lawsuits that students at Indiana University and Purdue University filed seeking tuition and fee refunds after both schools switched to online classes early in the COVID-19 pandemic can proceed to trial, the state appeals court ruled.

A three-judge panel of the appellate court ruled unanimously Thursday there’s a sufficient basis for the plaintiffs to pursue their claims that the schools failed to deliver on their contracted promises to provide an in-person learning experience, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

Both IU and Purdue stopped in-person instruction and moved to online learning in March 2020, with two months left in the spring semester, after Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb declared COVID-19 a statewide public health emergency.