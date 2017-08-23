Couple charged with neglect after four DCS visits in a week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne couple has been charged with neglect after police and the Department of Children’s Services had to come to their home four times within a week.

35-year-old Brandon Muff and 28-year-old April Wolf-Wonderham are each facing a felony charge of neglect of a dependent.

The News-Sentinel reports it stems from a series of events last May, in which police were called four times after the couple’s 8-year-old boy and 1-year-old girl had to walk to their grandparents’ home either because the two adults were passed out, or had locked the kids out of the house.

Each time, police and DCS noticed the adults’ eyes were dilated and found drug paraphernalia, but they denied it. The children were taken into DCS custody after the fourth visit.

The kids’ grandmother is accusing them of smoking Spice laced with heroin, and using her computer to try to buy drugs.