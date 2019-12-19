County water and sewer chief terminated

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The executive director of the Allen County Regional Water and Sewer District has been fired.

The agency’s board made that call Wednesday, according to the Journal Gazette, choosing to fire Jeffrey Morris for what were called “performance-related” issues.

Attorney Andy Boxberger says the board felt a change was necessary, but adds it didn’t involve wrongdoing on Morris’ part.

A search is now underway for a replacement, with Fort Wayne City Utilities stepping in to handle the job in the meantime.