County Tax Bills to be mailed soon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Homeowners in Allen County will want to keep an eye on their mailboxes.

Property Tax Bills will be mailed out this Friday (April 12th). County Treasurer William Royce says the due date for the first installment is Thursday, May 10th.

Both the spring and fall remittance coupons are included in the bill, and there will be no fall mailing.

The tax bills also have a new look this year. They’re multi-colored to make finding information easier; the back has also been cleaned up and has important payment and other information.

You can pay in-person at the Rousseau Centre in downtown Fort Wayne, by phone at 877-690-3729, or online at AllenCountyTreasurer.us.

Taxpayers have a responsibility to get their bill. If you do not receive a tax bill you can request one by calling the Treasurer’s office or print one from the Treasurer’s website. Unpaid bills or late payments will incur a penalty.