County seeks more money for Coliseum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Council is asking for financial help from state lawmakers.

According to the Journal Gazette, County Commissioners passed a resolution yesterday officially asking lawmakers to consider a couple of bills that would give the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum more access to tax money from the Professional Sports Convention and Development Area it resides in.

The money is split between the Grand Wayne Center and the Coliseum, and right now the Coliseum gets $2.6-million per year. This change would bump that up by a million dollars.

Council President Kyle Kerley is quick to point out that this would not amount to a tax increase:

“Right now we have more money going out than is actually coming back and we’re just trying to recapture that piece of the pie and bring it back to Allen County to benefit the taxpayers and benefit economic development in Allen County,” he told the newspaper.

The Coliseum had a loss of $3.2-million due to the pandemic last year.