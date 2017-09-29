County prosecutor seeks to financially charge rescue group for animal health costs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne animal rescue group is being petitioned to pay the medical bills for a group of dogs brought up from hurricane-ravaged areas in an unventilated truck.

About two weeks ago, only 83 of 120 dogs that left Abilene, TX for Fort Wayne arrived, with no explanation as to what happened to the 37 other dogs, in the back of a box truck that had no air conditioning and no windows, without food and water.

One dog had to be put down.

The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office says rescue organization GRROWL and Christi Pelz should pay nearly $4,300 in medical and housing costs for the pets. The SPCA in Abilene tells the Journal Gazette GRROWL volunteers were in town for a week and had no problems until the final trip.