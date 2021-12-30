County passes 75,000 COVID-19 cases

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s another milestone for the pandemic.

Another 636 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, according to the Allen County Health Department. 294 of those were confirmed PCR cases, with 342 being probable antigen cases, bringing the pandemic total to 75,420 cases and 952 deaths as of this morning.

That total includes 34,968 “probable” cases from antigen tests reported since July 2020.

There is some good news, as Allen County is now currently in the “orange” category on the state’s color-coded case-tracking map, which is the second highest category, slipping from “red” status.

Governor Eric Holcomb extended the state’s COVID-19 public health emergency to February 1st, 2022 yesterday due to rising case numbers and the spread of the omicron variant of the virus.