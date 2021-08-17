County opts out of multi-state opioid settlement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County won’t be joining a multi-state settlement over the opioid crisis.

The Allen County Commission technically opted out of the $507-million settlement between the state and drugmakers back in June, but they still had time to reconsider before tomorrow’s deadline. That moment came and went during a meeting Monday morning, according to the Journal Gazette.

They’re hoping to get more money to help recoup costs from dealing with the epidemic by pursuing their own lawsuit, although they haven’t publicly released a number for just how much they’re seeking.