Councilwoman wants disorderly conduct charges against protesters dropped

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne City Council member wants the Allen County prosecutor to drop all disorderly conduct charges against peaceful protesters arrested in recent weeks.

Councilwoman Sharon Tucker said during last night’s City Council meeting that those who didn’t destroy any property in protests that turned chaotic the weekend of May 29th shouldn’t be lumped in with those who did:

“The Council does not have the ability to have Karen Richards drop the charges, although I wish she would drop the charges on those charged with disorderly conduct,” she said. “They caused no harm, they were damaging no buildings. They were exercising their (First) Amendment rights.”

Tucker says she’s gotten more than 700 letters from residents concerned about the unrest and protests against racial injustice, and she wants residents to know that she hears them.