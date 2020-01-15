Councilwoman speaks out against recent shootings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Within the first two days of this week, two boys were shot in Fort Wayne. Now a City Council member is speaking out.

Both boys – one 8 years old, the other 13 – were shot in Councilwoman Sharon Tucker’s district. She tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 it’s a problem in her district that she’s serious about solving:

“Gun violence is one of the things that challenge my district, more than any other district,” she says. “It’s not who we (the 6th district) want to be, so I encourage people: if you see something, talk.”

So far, no arrests have been made in either shooting.