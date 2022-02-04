Councilman Jehl gives garbage collection plan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne City Councilman Russ Jehl laid out an action plan Friday to try and improve trash collection from Red River Waste Solutions.

Jehl offered the following steps:

An honest assessment of capabilities – Conduct an honest assessment of the current trash collection capabilities of the contractor and city staff. Two weeks ago the community was told by Solid Waste that by the end of the week they would be caught up. Two weeks later they are, at minimum, four days behind, with many people waiting well over a week for service.

“It’s time to quit pretending and to be honest,” Councilman Jehl said. “The combined efforts of Red River and the City cannot pick up all the garbage and recycling. Tough decisions need to be made now, not later this year. Red River is not the only barrier to getting the garbage picked up, it is the City’s leadership vacuum.”

Jehl, who was joined by Councilman Tom Dider, is imploring Mayor Tom Henry to outline his own transition plan and incorporate these action steps before the State of City Address later this month.