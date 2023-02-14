Councilman Jason Arp wants investigation launched into Mayor Henry’s arrest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne City Councilman Jason Arp (R- 4th District) is introducing legislation that would lead to an investigation into Mayor Henry’s October 2022 OWI arrest.

Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that in the resolution Arps writes that council has an obligation to protect the interests of its citizens, including matters that result in costs to taxpayers.

It also says that the investigation would include everyone involved in the incident, including Mayor Henry and police officers.

Arp wants the findings reported to city council within 60 days of the resolution being passed.