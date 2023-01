FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne City Councilman Jason Arp has formally filed to run for mayor of Fort Wayne in 2023.

Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that documents show that Arp filed to campaign for mayor on Tuesday. Arp represents the 4th district as a Republican.

He joins Democrat Jorge Fernandez as the only two candidates to formally final. Democrat Mayor Tom Henry and Republican Tom Didier have both stated their intentions to run.