Councilman: “appalled, disgusted” by Trump effigy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne City Councilman is speaking out about the effigy of President Donald Trump spotted in a Fort Wayne neighborhood this week.

Fifth District Councilman Geoff Paddack says he’s appalled, disgusted, and angered by the display, which is a large doll dressed like Trump, holding the flag of the former Soviet Union, and hanging from a tree with a noose around its neck at a home on Oakdale Drive.

While the city’s Police Department says the man who put up the display is protected by free speech, Paddock says he wants the city’s legal department and neighborhood code enforcement office to look into the matter, and he’s urging the man to remove it immediately.

Read Paddock’s full statement below:

“As the City Councilman from the Fifth District, I am absolutely appalled, disgusted, and angered by the site of the effigy of President Donald Trump hanging from a tree on Oakdale Drive.”

“This is a shockingly vile act that not only shows disrespect for the President of the United States, it shows a lack of respect for the Office of the President and the history of this great country.”

“Such a disrespectful act is an affront to the beautiful and historic Oakdale Neighborhood as well, and the wonderful people who live there. This is an act that will not be tolerated by the neighborhood, and it is an act that should not be tolerated by any American.”

“I respectfully request the occupants of this residency to remove the effigy of President Trump immediately. I also request that the city Legal Department and the city Neighborhood Code Enforcement office look into this matter as well.”