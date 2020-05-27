Council votes down hazard pay resolution

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne City Council has voted down a measure that would guarantee hazard pay for city employees working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 5-4 vote was strictly among party lines, with the Republicans on the council voicing concern and skepticism over the idea.

Councilman Tom Didier said it wouldn’t be a good idea during an already uncertain time for the city’s finances, according to the Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly.

Even if it had passed, the hazard pay of up to $2.50 per hour, retroactive to March 18th, wouldn’t have come unless the city got reimbursed from the state or federal governments, an “easily accessible” testing site was set up, and Mayor Tom Henry’s administration issued a status update on funding.

The City already provides hazard pay to employees who are directly responding to the virus and associated efforts.