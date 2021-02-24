Council Republicans oppose food and beverage tax hike plan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne City Council last night issued a rebuke to one of Mayor Tom Henry’s recent food and beverage tax proposals.

Mayor Henry last month proposed that state lawmakers give local governments the ability to raise food and beverage taxes on their own, without state approval.

RELATED: Mayor, restaurant owners at odds over proposed tax hike

City Councilman Tom Didier co-sponsored a resolution opposing that, but he adds it’s not because he doesn’t support economic growth:

“This is just a precaution from the standpoint of what has happened with COVID-19,” he said. “It’s hit the restaurant industry so hard.”

The resolution passed along party lines, with no support from Democrats. The Allen County Council has also opposed Henry’s proposal.

Watch last night’s meeting in full below: