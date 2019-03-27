Council passes gas station zoning bill

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne City Council has given the OK to an ordinance that would limit just where new gas stations could be built within city limits.

Councilman Glynn Hines’ amended bill would force new gas station developments to apply for a special use permit, unless that site is near residential homes, and the Council will have final approval over those special use applications, according to the Journal Gazette.

The bill was intended to crack down on what Hines called “predatory” gas stations and convenience stores that he says lack healthy food options for residents.

The original bill restricted such developments to areas that had already been zoned for commercial use.