Council passes $186-million budget

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne City Council made more than a million dollars worth of cuts before passing the city’s 2021 budget last night.

On top of more than $956,000 already cut from the spending plan last week, the Council slashed an additional $131,000 from the $186-million plan before giving it a 7-2 approval at Citizens Square, according to the Journal Gazette.

Cuts included $40,000 that had been set aside for a training room at the Public Safety Academy, but did not include the elimination of the Deputy Mayor position – a proposal that died to an 8-1 vote.

Mayor Tom Henry said the balanced budget includes important investments in neighborhood infrastructure, public safety, and parks, while also setting aside funds in preparation for likely ongoing challenges due to the pandemic

Read the full budget here.