Council members, pastors to join three-day protest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Protests in downtown Fort Wayne will be bigger this weekend.

An activist group calling itself “The People’s Movement” has announced plans for a three-day protest, Friday through Sunday, at the Allen County Courthouse. Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report the group says they’re not just protesting against instances of police brutality, but also flaws in the criminal justice system that allow such cases.

A number of area officials and pastors are slated to participate, including Fort Wayne City Councilwomen Sharon Tucker and Michelle Chambers, and some musical performances are also scheduled.

Protests have continued daily in Fort Wayne since May 29th, and have been predominantly peaceful, with no arrests reported since May 31st.