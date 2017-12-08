Council member considering override of “Pay to Play” veto

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): At least one member of the Fort Wayne City Council isn’t backing down on a so-called “pay to play” ordinance that Mayor Tom Henry rejected Thursday.

Councilman John Crawford tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 the Council should look past Henry’s objection:

“I can’t speak for the whole group, but I think we’ve already discussed this and I’m quite convinced that we should override the veto,” Crawford says.

Henry says the ordinance violates the Home Rule Act, which says that local governments have no regulatory power over campaign finance, and would open the City up to lawsuits. But that doesn’t mean he’s against the idea behind it:

“There should be some attempt at making campaign finance laws and campaign financing in general more transparent,” Henry says. “There’s no argument there.”

The ordinance restricts any companies from bidding on public contracts if they donate more than $2,000 a year to an elected city official’s campaign. It originally passed the Council on a 6-2 vote.