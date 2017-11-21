Most on Council leaning against OmniSource land deal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne City Council faces a preliminary vote on a controversial proposed land deal tonight.

Mayor Tom Henry’s office wants to purchase the old OmniSource property, a 29-acre parcel near Science Central, for more than $4.6-million for future development possibilities, but a provision that would have the City take on any environmental cleanup costs practically sight-unseen has some Council members on the fence, and others stiffly against it.

Henry’s fellow Democrat Glynn Hines tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 he’s a firm no:

“It is absolutely the worst contract I’ve ever seen the city go into blind,” Hines says.

But Democrat Geoff Paddock says he’s thinking of voting yes, because he feels the city should be able to offer the best possible use for the land.

Republican and Council President Tom Didier says he’s undecided, but is afraid about what could happen if the land ends up in someone else’s hands:

“You could throw something back in there like an OmniSource or whatever you want to call it, a scrap yard or whatever, and that’s not what we want.”

Republicans Paul Ensley, Jason Arp, and Michael Barranda all say they’re opposed to the current plan. Greater Fort Wayne Inc. also weighed in yesterday, urging the Council to vote “yes.”

The meeting is at 5:30pm tonight at Citizens Square.