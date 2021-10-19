Council hopes for Red River update tonight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): We could get an update tonight on what happens next for Fort Wayne’s trash pickup service.

The Fort Wayne City Council is hoping for an update tonight on the status of Red River Waste Solutions, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week. The Texas-based company blamed the pandemic for a worker shortage that has led to missed deadlines and fines from the cities they’re contracted with.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, City Council President Paul Ensley has reached out to solid waste officials to see how local collections will be impacted.