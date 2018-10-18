Council delays vote on animal shelter rehab project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne animal shelter will have to wait on their request for help funding renovations.

Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control reached out to the City Council this week to cover half the cost of a rehab plan that would expand medical capabilities, including a space for animal autopsies in order to track down neglect cases.

The shelter is looking to spend a total of almost $299,000, with the other half coming from a community fundraising effort.

The Journal Gazette reports the City Council tabled the request for a week so legal language can be straightened out.

