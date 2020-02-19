Council delays sewer rate increase vote

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A final decision on a plan to raise sewer rates in Fort Wayne has been put off until next week.

The Fort Wayne City Council decided last night they’ll wait until next Tuesday to vote on a 5% annual increase on monthly sewer bills, according to the Journal Gazette, to pay for a $310-million bond for work to reduce overflow from the city’s sewers into its rivers.

City officials say the work is necessary due to a settlement with the EPA.

Councilman Jason Arp pointed out that the city might be able to use $10-million paid to the city by City Utilities in lieu of taxes to cover the interest on the bonds.