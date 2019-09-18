Council asks for more spending on neighborhoods

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): More, please.

That’s the message the Fort Wayne City Council has sent to Mayor Tom Henry about his proposal back in May to spend $3.25-million on neighborhood improvements.

The Journal Gazette reports that in a 7-1 vote last night, the Council recommended that Henry take $1-million cut from the original proposal last month and put that back into spending on neighborhoods.

The Council has held up Henry’s proposal for how to spend additional income tax funds after several members said they felt “left out” of the original process.