Council approves sewer rate increase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne City Council has signed off on five years of sewer rate increases.

Starting this year, customers will see a 5% rate increase every year through 2024 as the city tries to raise the money to cover a $310-million bond for work to reduce sewer overflows into area rivers, according to the Journal Gazette.

Councilman Russ Jehl called it a “federal unfunded mandate” that the City will try to take care of as efficiently as possible.

The average customer bill will go from around $43 this year to nearly $54 by 2024.