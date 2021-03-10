Council approves purchase of 320 body cameras for FWPD

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne City Council gave the OK to buying more body cameras for city police officers last night.

In a unanimous vote, the Council approved a motion to buy 220 bodycams for officers. Deputy Comptroller Valerie Ahr says it’s in addition to another 100 cameras that were already budgeted for.

Police Chief Steve Reed says the additional cameras are being bought because the Police Department was able to negotiate the initial order’s price down.

The total price tag for all 320 cameras is $999,073. The addition of more body cameras for police was just one of several recommendations recently made by the City’s Commission on Police Reform and Racial Justice.

Find documents from last night’s meeting here.