Council approves Project Mastadon tax breaks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The so-called Project Mastadon took another step forward last night.

The Fort Wayne City Council approved around $16-million in tax breaks for the project, which calls for a massive distribution center near Sweetwater Sound on US 30 for a still-anonymous company.

Republicans Paul Ensley and Jason Arp voted against the measure, with Ensley calling it “shameful” that some Council members have signed non-disclosure agreements concerning the company’s identity, adding that he feels the deal deserves more public disclosure.

