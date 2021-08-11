Council approves police pay raises

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police officers are about to get a pay boost.

The Fort Wayne City Council last night approved a new collective bargaining agreement with the police union that includes 5% raises each of the next three years for all first-class patrol officers, according to the Journal Gazette.

The hope is that increasing pay will help the FWPD with its hiring and retention efforts.

The pay increase was approved by a unanimous vote, and it also includes a boost to “longevity bonuses” for officers who stay on with the department year over year.