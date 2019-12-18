Council approves Planetarium Legacy Fund request

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A long-delayed project to bring a planetarium to Science Central finally moved forward Tuesday night.

The Fort Wayne City Council has approved a $500,000 grant from the Legacy Fund to help create a new planetarium exhibit using part of the former University of St. Francis planetarium.

The Journal Gazette reports the proposal had been tabled since April amind concerns about the Fund’s health, which have since been addressed.

The funding request passed on a 7-2 vote.