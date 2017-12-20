Council approves new downtown parking contract

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s about to cost you more to park in downtown Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne City Council approved a nearly-$800,000 contract with IPS Group on an 8-1 vote last night to install new parking meters throughout downtown.

The meters will accept credit cards and payments from mobile devices, as well as coins, and will help parking officials keep track of meters in real-time, so they’ll know if yours is expired.

However, all those new bells and whistles mean the cost for parking downtown will go from 50-cents an hour to around $1.25, at least for a while, according to City Clerk Lana Keesling.

They should be up and running early next year.

The only vote against the proposal came from Democrat Glynn Hines, who the Journal Gazette reports says he’s not against he meters themselves; he just wanted Keesling to wait until the Council had the results of a parking study in-hand before moving forward with the contract.