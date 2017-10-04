Council approves Commercial Chronic Problem Property bill

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A bill to deal with businesses that cause constant headaches for Fort Wayne police was approved last night.

The Fort Wayne City Council approved a commercial nuisance ordinance on a nearly unanimous vote Tuesday.

The bill says that any business that has had 12 or more valid complaints against it within a 90-day period will be subject to fines, whether those complaints are police, fire, health, animal, or neighborhood code-related.

The Journal Gazette reports that once a business is named a “chronic problem property,” it’ll stay on that list for one year, and they’ll be fined $250 for each subsequent violation.

Councilman Jason Arp was the only one voting against the bill, saying he feels it goes against the 5th Amendment’s due process guidelines.