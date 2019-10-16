Council approves $3M in improvement spending

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): $3-million in quality-of-life improvements for Fort Wayne neighborhoods got the green light from the Fort Wayne City Council last night.

The money is coming from supplemental income tax funds announced by Mayor Tom Henry back in July, thanks to the state of Indiana passing along $3.86-million more than what was initially budgeted for.

The Journal Gazette reports initially Henry wanted some of that money to go toward the city’s Homeowner Repair and Commercial Facade Grant programs, but both were blocked by the Council.

The money will be split between road work, fighting the opioid epidemic, helping the Lutheran Foundation and Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana, the Fort Wayne Police Department, and the city’s General Fund.