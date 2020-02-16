COTA Test Recap

This week’s episode: a recap of the COTA test, the latest IndyCar silly season news and the chances of Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson running a race next year plus we finally sample Rich Energy.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.