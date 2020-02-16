COTA Test Recap

By
Caleb Hatch
-

This week’s episode: a recap of the COTA test, the latest IndyCar silly season news and the chances of Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson running a race next year plus we finally sample Rich Energy.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here