Costco warns of fake coupon scam

NATIONWIDE (WOWO): A new scam making the rounds targets Costco customers.

A fake offer of a $75-dollar Costco “Anniversary” coupon has surfaced on Facebook. The post asks users to click on a “Costco” link, then asks them to share the post on their personal Facebook page as well as to provide personal information.

Costco says the coupon is a scam and is not affiliated with Costco.

You should never give out personal information online or over the phone, use caution when visiting websites or clicking on links, and report suspicious calls or e-mails to authorities immediately.