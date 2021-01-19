Corteva Provides Education, Training Resources for Enlist

Corteva Agriscience remains committed to providing growers and applicators with a variety of educational and training opportunities for the Enlist weed control system in the 2021 growing season. Beginning in January 2021, A Step Ahead webinars, led by Enlist field specialists, will feature application training sessions and a new, six-part monthly series.

The application training webinars continue the education efforts from last year. These hour-long sessions cover how to achieve effective weed control on acres of Enlist E3® soybeans, tank-mixing with Enlist herbicides, field planning scenarios and spray requirements. If you’re new to the system or need a refresher, you’re sure to learn helpful information for effective applications.

Application training webinar options (the same content is repeated in each webinar):

Monday, Jan. 25 9 to 10 a.m. Central Register here Friday, Feb. 5 8 to 9 a.m. Central Wednesday, March 3 8 to 9 a.m. Central Thursday, April 1 8 to 9 a.m. Central Friday, May 7 12 to 1 p.m. Central

With the success of last year’s training webinars, Corteva Agriscience is excited to launch the A Step Ahead webinar series that features short, 30-minute sessions each month. Farmers and applicators will have the opportunity to learn firsthand about a wide variety of weed control topics – from spring herbicide programs to tank-mixing and nozzle selection.

A Step Ahead webinar series brought to you by the Enlist weed control system:

Friday, Jan. 29 Trait system advantages, field planning and Enlist Ahead rewards 9 a.m. Central Register here Tuesday, Feb. 23 Spring burndown programs and pre-emergence herbicide programs with the Enlist system 12 p.m. Central Friday, March 12 Herbicide partners for the Enlist system, tank mixing and nozzle selection 9 a.m. Central Tuesday, March 23 Enlist One® herbicide + Liberty® herbicide field trial insights 9 a.m. Central Friday, April 16 Scouting, label review and application window 12 p.m. Central Wednesday, May 12 Susceptible and compatible crops for the Enlist system, making on-target applications and tank cleanout 9 a.m. Central

After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing instructions for joining the webinar.

To learn more about the Enlist weed control system and Enlist herbicides visit Enlist.com. Follow the Enlist system with @EnlistOnline on Twitter or go to the YouTube channel for the Enlist system.

Source: Corteva Agriscience