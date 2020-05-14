Corteva Introduces Brevant Seeds to Replace Mycogen in 2021

Corteva has announced that Mycogen® Seeds will be replaced as their primary U.S. retail-focused brand by Brevant .

According to a release from Corteva, “Brevant seeds was successfully launched in 2018 in nine countries outside the U.S. following the merger between Dow and DuPont. This bold, high-performance brand will expand retail’s access to Corteva’s genetics, technology and traits and will drive growth and collaboration with Corteva Agriscience Crop Protection. In the U.S., Brevant will replace Mycogen® Seeds as Corteva’s primary U.S. retail-focused brand, bringing retail customers a new, agile way of doing business with Corteva. Brevant seeds will be available for planting in 2021.”

These changes are part of Corteva Agriscience’s Multi-Channel, Multi-Brand strategy for the U.S., which serves customers based on their buying preferences through a segmented route-to-market approach.

“Corteva Agriscience is committed to delivering innovative, industry-leading products to our customers through their preferred channels,” said Judd O’Connor, president, U.S. Commercial Business for Corteva Agriscience. “U.S. growers who prefer the retail experience will now have greater access to our seed products, creating new opportunities for their farms, and for our company to grow.”

About one-third of U.S. farmers prefer to purchase their seed inputs through retail, which is also the primary route-to-market for Corteva Agriscience Crop Protection product sales.

“We have accelerated the pace of innovation to create the richest pipeline in the industry and we are making it simpler to do business with Corteva,” said Brian Barker, multi-channel seed brand leader for Corteva Agriscience. “We are bringing a winning offer to retail partners backed by dedicated and focused sales and support teams.

As previously announced, Corteva will continue to serve U.S. farmers through four regional corn and soybean seed brands in the U.S., including Dairyland Seed®, Hoegemeyer®, NuTech® and Seed Consultants®, which are strong in their respective markets. Pioneer® will remain the company’s global flagship seed brand with an industry leading, unique product portfolio and agency route-to-market approach. The company will also maintain the AgVenture® brand with its independent network of regional seed companies, the Alforex® brand and build its trait and genetics licensing business. Each seed brand within Corteva will have a broad, strong portfolio unique to its geography and market demands that will continue to be fed by Corteva’s leading Research and Development program and the full capabilities of the company.

The majority of employees and dealers who supported Terral® Seeds and Mycogen® Seeds will have alternative positions or dealership opportunities with Corteva.

Corteva is committed to ensuring a smooth transition, and will honor program, product and service obligations for existing seed orders and the 2020 growing season. Farmers, dealers, retailers and distributors should contact their local seed representative or account manager for additional information.

Source: Corteva Agriscience

