Corteva Agriscience Completes Separation from DowDuPont

Corteva announced Monday the company has successfully completed its separation from DowDuPont, becoming a global “pure-play” agriculture company. American Soybean Association President Davie Stephens, along with National Corn Growers Association President Lynn Chrisp, joined Corteva Agriscience for the opening bell ceremony at the New York Stock Exchange Monday celebrating its launch.

Jim Collins, Chief Executive Officer of Corteva Agriscience says the company is “well positioned to compete and win by providing farmers the complete solution they need for sustainable, long-term growth and improved profitability.” The distribution of Corteva common stock was completed on June 1, with each DowDuPont stockholder of record receiving one share of Corteva common stock for every three shares of DowDuPont common stock held as of the close of business on May 24, 2019. With a presence in more than 140 countries, Corteva Agriscience generated $14 billion in net sales in 2018. The Company has more than 150 research and development facilities and more than 65 active ingredients.