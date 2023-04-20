Coroner’s office identifies victims from two previous crashes

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified two people killed due to crashes last month and earlier this month.

Carrie Abernathy, 82, of Fort Wayne died Thursday as the result of a motor vehicle crash at Clinton and Wallace Streets on March 22.

Her cause of death was ruled due to multiple blunt force injuries due to a motor vehicle crash and her manner of death an accident.

Robert C. Schoenherr, 97, of Decatur, Indiana, died Wednesday as the result of a crash at Illinois Road and Carnegie Boulevard on April 11.

His cause of death was ruled due to multiple blunt force injuries due to a motor vehicle crash and his manner of death an accident.