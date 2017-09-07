Coroner: woman found dead in home bled to death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): We now know how a woman whose body was found in a home in northern Fort Wayne this week died.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office says 57-year-old Debra Recchia of Fort Wayne was found dead in her home on Primitivo Pass, in the Sorrento neighborhood off Union Chapel Road, Tuesday morning.

The Coroner’s office says she bled to death after “multiple sharp force injuries,” although her manner of death is still pending investigation.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating her death.